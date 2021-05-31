Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $18.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ADAP opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

