Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

