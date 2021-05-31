Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of WMS opened at $113.42 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.