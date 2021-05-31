Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,255 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

