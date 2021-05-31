Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $22.29 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

