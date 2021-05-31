Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

