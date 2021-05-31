Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,097 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 991,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

