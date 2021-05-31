Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,099 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

