Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,534 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

