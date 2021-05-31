Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 84.7% in May

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the April 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $46.30 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADYEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

