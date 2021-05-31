AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

