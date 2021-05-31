Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

