Aion Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Aion has a total market cap of $96.63 million and $5.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00427669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

