Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

