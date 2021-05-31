Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SII stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

