Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $296,000 Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS opened at $13.65 on Monday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

