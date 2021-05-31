Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Viveon Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

