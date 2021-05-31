Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $47,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.26. 18,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.62 and a 1 year high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

