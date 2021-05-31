Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

