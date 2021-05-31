Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $217.37 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.