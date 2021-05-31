Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.36 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Cameco worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.