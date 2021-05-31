Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 47,858 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 68,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,559,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

