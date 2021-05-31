Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.