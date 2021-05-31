Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,496 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Jabil worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

