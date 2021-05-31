Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,820 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

