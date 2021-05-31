Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,388 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Hasbro worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,080,236. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

