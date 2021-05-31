Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in May

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,258,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 29th total of 1,468,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALLWF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Allied Minds has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

