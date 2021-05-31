Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues and provision benefits, partly offset by a rise in costs. The company's efforts to diversify revenues, along with decent growth in consumer loans, is expected to continue supporting financials. Given the robust capital position, the company's capital deployment plans look sustainable. Thus, the company will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly due to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will hurt the company's bottom line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality make us apprehensive about Ally Financial's growth prospects, going forward.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

