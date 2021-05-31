Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $602.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

