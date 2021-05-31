Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.