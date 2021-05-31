Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $215.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $247.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

