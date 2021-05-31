Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,275 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in QCR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCRH stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $757.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

