Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $436.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.71.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

