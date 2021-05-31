Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $167.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

