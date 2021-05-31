Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

