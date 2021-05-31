Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of ASPS opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.