Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. 1,749,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,639. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

