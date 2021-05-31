Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,207.02. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

