American International Group Inc. Buys 702 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders sold a total of 48,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,921 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

