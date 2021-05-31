American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

