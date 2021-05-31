American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

