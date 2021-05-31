American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Black Hills worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

