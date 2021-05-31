American International Group Inc. Sells 7,787 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.50 on Monday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

