Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 219,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ames National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Ames National has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.