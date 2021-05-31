Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $633.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $659.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.80 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAE by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,779. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.