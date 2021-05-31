Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.39 and the highest is $7.05. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $437.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.06. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

