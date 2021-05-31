Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Kforce posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $8,059,882. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. 76,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

