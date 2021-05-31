Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.34. MSCI posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $468.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.67. MSCI has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

