Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

