Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.15 EPS

Analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.44) and the highest is ($2.91). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $31.12 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

